Fixed Income Quantitative Researcher - Chicago
High-Frequency Trading Firm
A client of ours is looking to add a mid-level quantitative researcher to work within its growing fixed income group in early 2017. An ideal candidate will have between 3-7 years of quantitative research experience, ideally with an electronic trading firm or investment bank. Model creation, development, implementation, and maintenance are all duties that fall under this role.
This group presents a unique opportunity in contrast to the more common quantitative financial positions. My client values great ideas that produce results, and if you are creative and want to take your future into your own hands, there is no limit to how far you can grow with this firm.
Requirements & Ideal Skills:
Ph.D. or M.S. in Physics, Statistics, Mathematics, Engineering, Comp Sci, or similar field
AT LEAST one year of experience in quantitative research post-graduate degree in the fixed income space
Strong C & SQL, skills
Professional experience developing financial models
Strong knowledge of fixed income securities including, but not limited to: interest rate bonds, futures & options, corporate credit etc.
Proficiency in back-testing & simulation
Statistics
Mathematics
Problem-solving
Unix/Linux
Must work well in a close-knit, collaborative group.