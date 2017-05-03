Sr. Database Support
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $95000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
Senior Database Support - Leading financial services
firm- Boston!
- $80,000-$95,000 bonus excellent benefits!
- Work in a well-educated specialist team environment!
- Fantastic career progression opportunities!
This leading startup based outside of Boston is looking for their next Database Support Specialist to join their team and fix complex problems working directly with customers. You will be the voice of the company.
Responsibilities:
- Dealing with complex technology with a variety of use cases
- Contribute to ongoing continuous improvement
- Work with the development team fixing the bugs
Experience desired:
- Software development skills
- Customer facing support engineering skills
- Articulate, Independent, Reliable
- Java, C , Python, and SQL
This opportunity would suit an individual who is obsessed with attention to detail and who wants to
Work at a breakneck speed in a highly cutting edge environment!
Please send your resume and I will call you with more detailed information regarding the company and the opportunity.