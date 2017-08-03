Entry Level Quantitative Analyst
Location United States,
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Tyler Robinson (NY)
My client, a $200bbn Asset Management firm in St. Louis, is
looking to add an entry-junior level Quant Research Analyst to
their growing team. This firm has been around for over 20 years
and takes an academic and disciplined approach to their fixed
income and equity investment strategies. This position would
directly support a Portfolio Management team with data analysis,
tool development, and investment strategy research. However, the
role will have opportunities to interact with other departments
over time and have great visibility to senior levels of managers.
The ideal candidate will have:
- Strong analytical skills
- 0-3 years of experience working in the finance industry or strong finance coursework
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in a quantitative or economics-related field
- Programming experience in Python, VBA, and SQL
- Proficient with large time-series databases and Microsoft Office.
- Team-oriented attitude, excellent verbal or written communication, and a passion for investment