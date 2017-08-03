My client, a $200bbn Asset Management firm in St. Louis, is looking to add an entry-junior level Quant Research Analyst to their growing team. This firm has been around for over 20 years and takes an academic and disciplined approach to their fixed income and equity investment strategies. This position would directly support a Portfolio Management team with data analysis, tool development, and investment strategy research. However, the role will have opportunities to interact with other departments over time and have great visibility to senior levels of managers.





The ideal candidate will have:



Strong analytical skills

0-3 years of experience working in the finance industry or strong finance coursework

Bachelor's or Master's degree in a quantitative or economics-related field

Programming experience in Python, VBA, and SQL

Proficient with large time-series databases and Microsoft Office.

Team-oriented attitude, excellent verbal or written communication, and a passion for investment







