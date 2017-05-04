DevOps Engineer - Start Up Hedge Fund | SF
Compensation: 120,000-150,000 (Total Comp) Plus Bonus and Benefits
My client is a start-up hedge fund focusing on proprietary & quantitative trading that is based in San Francisco, CA and they is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree, have prior experience working in financial institutions, strong leadership skills, and have a plethora of software development experience.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Over 5 years of technical expertise in DevOps & Infrastructure Engineering
- Experience with Puppet, Chef, Ansible, AWS or Salt for configuration management in a Financial Services or Trading firm
- Experience working on a .Net platform
- Develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring
- Experience working in Windows, and familiar with Bash and Python scripting
