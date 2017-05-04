DevOps Engineer - Start Up Hedge Fund | SF



Compensation: 120,000-150,000 (Total Comp) Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a start-up hedge fund focusing on proprietary & quantitative trading that is based in San Francisco, CA and they is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree, have prior experience working in financial institutions, strong leadership skills, and have a plethora of software development experience.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Over 5 years of technical expertise in DevOps & Infrastructure Engineering

Experience with Puppet, Chef, Ansible, AWS or Salt for configuration management in a Financial Services or Trading firm

Experience working on a .Net platform

Develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring

Experience working in Windows, and familiar with Bash and Python scripting

If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.