Quantitative Trader/Strategist
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 04th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Lauren Dennis (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5605
Email click here
Quantitative Trader/Strategist
A client of ours is looking to expand its team focused on trading optimization, portfolio construction, and algorithm development. The team manages and trades over $15b in firm capital across global commodity futures markets. The candidate will lead a small team on the trading desk to build systematic trading strategies, execute trades and manage currency hedges.
Job responsibilities would be:
- Conduct quantitative research on new trading strategies from a medium to high frequency perspective
- Development and implementation of algorithms across a broad e-trading platform
- Data analysis on tick data and flash data (high frequency data)
- Portfolio construction research and model development in order to enhance trading efforts
- Working directly with a other senior researchers and traders
The ideal candidate should possess:
- 5 years of work experience working as a quantitative strategist or trader on a statistical arbitrage, electronic trading, or delta one desk
- Advanced degree in Mathematics, Finance, Engineering, or Computer Science
- Strong programming knowledge of one or more of the following languages: Python, Java, KDB/Q, C
- Applied machine learning experience (i.e.decision trees, regression analysis)
- Good communication skills
If there is any interest in this position, please click the APPLY NOW button directly below.