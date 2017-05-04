My client, a highly regarded Investment Banking firm in the Chicago area is currently in search for an Investment Banking Analyst who has the abilities to wear many hats. My client is a established international organisation with an impressive reputation throughout Investment Banking.



Our Investment Banking client is recruiting for candidates who are looking for great exposure, eager to grow within the company and perform to high standards.



Responsibilities will include:





Participation in all phases of business development activities as well as transaction execution within the team.







Conduct fundamental industry research and quantitative analyses, as well as reviewing and organizing financial data, and developing qualitative analyses.







Work closely with the dynamics of a specific team in order to identify and address client needs along with the ability to build relationships in a professional manner.







The Investment Banking Analyst position plays an integral role in the work provided to clients, including participating in all phases of business development activity and live transaction execution.

Successful candidates applying will have:





Demonstrate excellent communication skills with clientele as well as senior internal stake holders







Have an enthusiastic approach to your everyday activities







Be effective in both written and verbal business skills when interacting with other departments across the business







Have advanced experience in financial modelling and a proven track record.







A minimum Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance.

If you believe you can meet these qualifications and are excited about an opportunity to grow within a highly recognized firm please do contact me at apply.a33ho1gele1@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk