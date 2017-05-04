Sales Executive - FinTech cutting edge software sales



A growing FinTech firm based in Chicago is looking to add to its sales team. They are a leading provider of financial technology to Asset Managers, Trading Firms, and Real Estate companies alike. Their cutting edge software has captured most of the market share, and as such they are looking to add Sales Hunters to help expand new softare suites across the Real Estate markets.



Job responsibilities will be:



- Hunting new business through lead generation and closing on leads

- Meeting with C level executives as well as senior managers within the financial services industrry

- Working with the sales team to identify and deliver on new business

- Strategically analyze the market for opportunities and new streams of revenue



The ideal candidate should have:



- 3 years of experiene working as a Sales Hunter

- Demonstrated work experience in Software Sales

- Knowledge of the Real Estate Markets

- Bachelors degree or higher

- Willingness to travel