Institutional Fixed Income Sales Director
Location United States,
Remuneration $75 - $100 per annum, Benefits: 125-150K OTE
Employment type perm
Updated 05th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Sales Executive- Subscription Research
A leading provider of data, research and news is seeking a new sales executiv as part of an expansion into the buy-side. There is a preference for someone who has sold data, research or subscription based technology & data products.
Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities
- Ensure the Regional team hits the relevant targets.
- To build, train, coach and retain the sales team to hit individual and group targets
- To report on monthly and forecast sales numbers
- Accountable for an individual book of renewal business of maximum $1m
- Motivate sales teams and create an environment of excellence
- Ability to set territories in a fair and equitable manner and agreed with Head of Fixed Income Sales, Americas
Key Skills & Knowledge
- Exceptional knowledge of financial services
- Expert domain knowledge of financial institutions and their constituents
- Successful track record in sales / account management
- Proven track record in new business development and relationship management upscaling
- Suited for someone that has worked in the FinTech space previously