DevOps Team Lead



High Frequency Trading Firm



New York City, NY



Compensation: $140,000 - $180,000 plus bonus/great benefits





My client is a tier one financial firm based in New York City with an ever-expanding presence financial space searching for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team. The team are seeking a very talented DevOps Engineer to come in and make an instant impact to the trading desk. As well as developing low level infrastructure you will develop research tools for traders/quants in both New York and their Asia operation which also continues to succeed.



This is a perfect opportunity for a bright engineer to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer excellent bonus potential and benefits. This role is based in midtown New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.





Your role will involve the following;



Designing and developing infrastructure

Building tools for research and data analysis

Working with the senior members in New York on infrastructure and development

Using cutting edge techniques such as parallel computing

Desired Skills and Experience



Strong experience with supporting continuous integration (Jenkins, Github, Jira)

Very strong Linux experience

Programming experience in Python, Perl, PowerShell

Experience with AWS/Openstack

This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite programmers and engineers in the world. Top performers within this group are known to have received 100% bonus even in their first year so all to play for in that regard plus a great benefits package is available. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gemdk@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.