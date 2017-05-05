Trading Support Analyst
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $130000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 05th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A proprietary trading firm based in Chicago is looking to add a
mid-level individual to support their automated trading systems.
Candidates MUST have experience working in operations or trading
capacity to be considered for this position. SQL experience is
required as well.
Main responsibilities
- Perform daily procedures relevant to the trading system for equity markets
- Monitor and evaluate system status
- Monitor and spot-check trades and display system values in real time
- Identify and respond to system incidents, perform troubleshooting procedures, and escalate as need
- Enhance and further automate existing processes by writing scripts
- Work closely with traders and developers in a collaborative environment to maximize strategy returns.
Requirements
- 2 years working in a trading analyst or operations capacity
- At least basic knowledge of the equity and/or fixed income markets
- Experience working with Python & SQL
- Experience working in a Linux/UNIX environment
- Demonstrated ability to work individually and as a member of a team
- Flexibility on working hours as the occasional night shift is a possibility for this role.