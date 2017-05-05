Lead Trading Systems Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $400000 - $450000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 05th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Lead Trading Systems Developer- Boutique Hedge Fund- Boston!
- $400,000 - $450,000 (negotiable) Bonus!
- Opportunity to become CTO!
- Building and writing a trading system from scratch!
This rapidly expanding, specialist Hedge Fund is looking for an accomplished Lead Developer with financial services experience and the drive to become a CTO ASAP! The ideal candidate will be tasked with designing, building and optimizing a cutting-edge trading platform. The perfect candidate will have strong management experience, as well as be extremely hands-on with the development of trading software.
The role involves:
- Leading the development of a cutting-edge trading system
- Writing advanced trading algorithms to optimize system performance
- Working directly with the research/trading team to develop trading software and strategy
- Overseeing a team of developers to create a cutting-edge trading platform
Experience needed:
- Advanced knowledge of mission critical trading systems and their design patterns
- Proven development of a trading system using C , Java, C# or Python
- Knowledge of trading algorithms and FIX feeds is essential
- Proven experience leading complex software development projects
My client is a specialist, extremely fast growing boutique finance firm here in Boston. They need the Python experience BUT will support you to become the technology leader, eventually becoming responsible for growing & managing the direction of their cutting-edge development efforts!
If interested, then please send your latest resume to apply.a33ho1gemg0@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk ASAP.