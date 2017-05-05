Marketing and Communications Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $150000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 05th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
A global bank is seeking a Director of Marketing and
Communications to establish and implement new marketing
techniques through creating new Communication platforms. The
Director will be in charge of analyzing market strategies and
creating the best marketing platforms for the bank to remain
competitive in the current markets. This is a very exiciting
opportunity for a marketing and communications professional in
the financial services industry.
Job responsibilities:
- Build a global marketing strategy plan to gain more market share.
- Successfully manage and communicate with other members of the team
- This is a client facing role and will involve meeting with high net worth clients.
- Managing and messaging the strategy for all Public Relations
- Establishing the brand of the company
- The successful candiate will have excellent communication skills and need to be comfortable dealing with C-Level Executives.
- Collaborate with the VP of Marketing and Communications
- Expert in all Social Media platforms
- Liaison between clients and company
Requirements:
- Bachelors Degree, Masters Degree preferred
- Financial services experience necessary
- 4 years of Communications and Marketing
- Expert in all social media platforms
Ideal Candidate:
- Team player
- Phenomenal Communication Skills; interpersonal, external, and written
- Natural leader
- A creative and out of the box thinker
- Hands on manager
This is a urgent hire, I am shortlisting candidates and arranging interviews this week. If you are interested in the position, please apply now!