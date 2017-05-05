A global bank is seeking a Director of Marketing and Communications to establish and implement new marketing techniques through creating new Communication platforms. The Director will be in charge of analyzing market strategies and creating the best marketing platforms for the bank to remain competitive in the current markets. This is a very exiciting opportunity for a marketing and communications professional in the financial services industry.



Job responsibilities:



Build a global marketing strategy plan to gain more market share.

Successfully manage and communicate with other members of the team

This is a client facing role and will involve meeting with high net worth clients.

Managing and messaging the strategy for all Public Relations

Establishing the brand of the company

The successful candiate will have excellent communication skills and need to be comfortable dealing with C-Level Executives.

Collaborate with the VP of Marketing and Communications

Liaison between clients and company

Requirements:



Bachelors Degree, Masters Degree preferred

Financial services experience necessary

4 years of Communications and Marketing

Expert in all social media platforms

Ideal Candidate:



Team player

Phenomenal Communication Skills; interpersonal, external, and written

Natural leader

A creative and out of the box thinker

Hands on manager



This is a urgent hire, I am shortlisting candidates and arranging interviews this week. If you are interested in the position, please apply now!