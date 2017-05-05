The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Global Account Manager

Location United States,

Remuneration $90 - $150 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 05th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Looking for an Gobal Account Manager for a leading fintech start up. The start up has done extremely well, recently getting a huge investment. The focus is on data management for businesses.

Responsibilities:

  • Identifying, developing, and gaining new prospective clients
  • Handling all accounts
  • Manage and upsell the products within accounts to gain more revenue
  • Work with sales team of 3


Requirements:

  • 5-8 years of experience
  • Proven work with handling accounts and building a new book of clients
  • Strategic thinking of how to gain more accounts
  • Able to work with C level clients
  • Able to travel 30 percent of time

Please apply directly below with your resume!

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader