Looking for an Gobal Account Manager for a leading fintech start up. The start up has done extremely well, recently getting a huge investment. The focus is on data management for businesses.



Responsibilities:



Identifying, developing, and gaining new prospective clients

Handling all accounts

Manage and upsell the products within accounts to gain more revenue

Work with sales team of 3



Requirements:



5-8 years of experience

Proven work with handling accounts and building a new book of clients

Strategic thinking of how to gain more accounts

Able to work with C level clients

Able to travel 30 percent of time

