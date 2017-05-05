Global Account Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $90 - $150 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 05th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Looking for an Gobal Account Manager for a leading fintech start
up. The start up has done extremely well, recently getting a huge
investment. The focus is on data management for businesses.
Responsibilities:
- Identifying, developing, and gaining new prospective clients
- Handling all accounts
- Manage and upsell the products within accounts to gain more revenue
- Work with sales team of 3
Requirements:
- 5-8 years of experience
- Proven work with handling accounts and building a new book of clients
- Strategic thinking of how to gain more accounts
- Able to work with C level clients
- Able to travel 30 percent of time
Please apply directly below with your resume!