Seeking a Pre-Sales Specialist for a risk technology vendor. The person should have a risk background - understand OTC/Dodd Frank. As well have a proven track record for pre-sales and the ability to establish relationships.



Responsibilities:





Create product demonstrations and presentations

Research latest market trends/developments

Work with sales team on the execution of specific sales strategies

Assist in qualifying sales opportunities

Gather requirements to write functional specifications

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients

Skills and Requirements:



Minimum 7 years' experience in the finance industry

Advanced degree in business or related field

Deep knowledge of finance, specifically trading and risk management of OTC markets

Familiar with industry trends and regulatory requirements such as Basel and Dodd Frank

Familiar with the software sales cycle

Ability to travel

Please apply in below with your resume! Process is moving quickly so apply now.