PreSales Specialist
Location United States,
Remuneration $120 - $180 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 05th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Pre-Sales Specialist for a risk technology vendor. The
person should have a risk background - understand OTC/Dodd Frank.
As well have a proven track record for pre-sales and the ability
to establish relationships.
Responsibilities:
- Create product demonstrations and presentations
- Research latest market trends/developments
- Work with sales team on the execution of specific sales strategies
- Assist in qualifying sales opportunities
- Gather requirements to write functional specifications
- Build and maintain strong relationships with clients
Skills and Requirements:
- Minimum 7 years' experience in the finance industry
- Advanced degree in business or related field
- Deep knowledge of finance, specifically trading and risk management of OTC markets
- Familiar with industry trends and regulatory requirements such as Basel and Dodd Frank
- Familiar with the software sales cycle
- Ability to travel
Please apply in below with your resume! Process is moving quickly so apply now.