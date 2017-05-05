The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

PreSales Specialist

Location United States,

Remuneration $120 - $180 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 05th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Pre-Sales Specialist for a risk technology vendor. The person should have a risk background - understand OTC/Dodd Frank. As well have a proven track record for pre-sales and the ability to establish relationships.

Responsibilities:

  • Create product demonstrations and presentations
  • Research latest market trends/developments
  • Work with sales team on the execution of specific sales strategies
  • Work with sales team on the execution of specific sales strategies
  • Assist in qualifying sales opportunities
  • Gather requirements to write functional specifications
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with clients

Skills and Requirements:

  • Minimum 7 years' experience in the finance industry
  • Advanced degree in business or related field
  • Deep knowledge of finance, specifically trading and risk management of OTC markets
  • Familiar with industry trends and regulatory requirements such as Basel and Dodd Frank
  • Familiar with the software sales cycle
  • Ability to travel

Please apply in below with your resume! Process is moving quickly so apply now.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader