Trade Support Manager - Fixed Income

Location United States,

Remuneration $125000 - $175000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 06th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Fixed Income Trade Support/Middle Office Manager

Asset Management firm is looking to add a Head of Trade Support and Middle Office to its home office in Minneapolis, MN. This is a great opportunity for a senior Middle Office or Operations professional who is looking to join a growing firm in a newly created role.

Requirements:

  • 8 years of relevant experience in the financial services sector with an investment bank or money manger
  • Direct management experience in operations or middle office capacity
  • Demonstrated Microsoft Excel and analytical skills
  • Product knowledge of fixed income and derivative securities

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure timely and accurate trade capture into fund's trade management system
  • Trade execution for swaps and other interest rate products
  • PnL reconciliation
  • Other ad-hoc tasks

