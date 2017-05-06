Trade Support Manager - Fixed Income
Location United States,
Remuneration $125000 - $175000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 06th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Fixed Income Trade Support/Middle Office Manager
Asset Management firm is looking to add a Head of Trade Support and Middle Office to its home office in Minneapolis, MN. This is a great opportunity for a senior Middle Office or Operations professional who is looking to join a growing firm in a newly created role.
Requirements:
- 8 years of relevant experience in the financial services sector with an investment bank or money manger
- Direct management experience in operations or middle office capacity
- Demonstrated Microsoft Excel and analytical skills
- Product knowledge of fixed income and derivative securities
Responsibilities:
- Ensure timely and accurate trade capture into fund's trade management system
- Trade execution for swaps and other interest rate products
- PnL reconciliation
- Other ad-hoc tasks