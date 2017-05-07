Lead Java Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $90000 - $115000 per annum
Updated 07th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Lead Java Developer - Leading FinTech Organization! Boston
- $90,000 - $115,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Lead major, cutting edge financial technology projects!
- Structured career path!
This specialist finance organization are looking for a Lead Java Developer to lead, design and implement key FinTech products that are at the core of this firm's business.
The role involves;
- Core Java, backend software development
- Multithreading
- Multi tier application development
- Working in a fast paced, Agile environment
Skills/ experience needed:
- Proven Core Java development experience
- Websphere development experience
- Hands-on experience with cloud technologies
- A Computer Science or financial engineering degree
This is a fantastic opportunity to join a leading FinTech firm here in Boston!
Apply now as the process is moving quickly!