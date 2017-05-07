Lead Java Developer - Leading FinTech Organization! Boston

- $90,000 - $115,000 Bonus Benefits!

- Lead major, cutting edge financial technology projects!

- Structured career path!



This specialist finance organization are looking for a Lead Java Developer to lead, design and implement key FinTech products that are at the core of this firm's business.



The role involves;

- Core Java, backend software development

- Multithreading

- Multi tier application development

- Working in a fast paced, Agile environment



Skills/ experience needed:

- Proven Core Java development experience

- Websphere development experience

- Hands-on experience with cloud technologies

- A Computer Science or financial engineering degree



This is a fantastic opportunity to join a leading FinTech firm here in Boston!





Apply now as the process is moving quickly!





