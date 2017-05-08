Python/C++ Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $150000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 08th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Python/C Developer- Leading FinTech Firm! Boston
- $120,000 - $150,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Be part of a cutting-edge proprietary software initiative!
- Structured career path!
This FinTech organization is looking to add for a software developer with strong object oriented design experience using Python OR C . This individual will be working to develop the firm's new proprietary technology from scratch. The firm is targeting a developer who has a passion for writing clean and efficient code.
The role involves;
- Developing cutting-edge software in Python.
- Working within a tight-knit group of accomplished developers.
- Working in a fast paced, Agile environment
Skills/ experience needed:
- Proven software development in Python OR C with willingness to learn Python.
- 2 years of professional software development experience
- A degree in Computer Science or another Quantitative Field
This is a fantastic opportunity to join a rapidly growing FinTech firm here in Boston, which provides tremendous career potential. If interested then please apply now as the process is moving quickly.