Senior Java Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $170000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 08th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Java Developer - Global Financial Leader! -
Boston
- $150,000 - $170,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Work for a high tech company backed by a huge corporation!
- Fast paced, cutting edge environment!
This leader in developing sophisticated financial solutions is
looking for a skilled Senior Java Developer to join a specialist
team writing clean Java code.
The role involves:
- High end, Core Java software development in a fast paced environment
- Database development & data modeling
- Full-stack application development (java)
Skills needed:
- Proven Core Java/ JEE experience; Apache/Tomcat
- Experience with cloud technologies
- SQL, PL/SQL development
- Scripting language knowledge is a plus
If you want to work in a fast paced, high tech 'startup' type
environment, whilst enjoying the security & stability of a
huge corporation, send your latest resume to me and I will call
you with more details!