Java Developer - Global Financial Leader! - Boston



$150,000 - $170,000 Bonus Benefits!

Work for a high tech company backed by a huge corporation!

Fast paced, cutting edge environment!

This leader in developing sophisticated financial solutions is looking for a skilled Senior Java Developer to join a specialist team writing clean Java code.



The role involves:



High end, Core Java software development in a fast paced environment

Database development & data modeling

Full-stack application development (java)



Skills needed:

Proven Core Java/ JEE experience; Apache/Tomcat

Experience with cloud technologies

SQL, PL/SQL development

Scripting language knowledge is a plus

If you want to work in a fast paced, high tech 'startup' type environment, whilst enjoying the security & stability of a huge corporation, send your latest resume to me and I will call you with more details!



