Buy-side Firm- Boston!
- $160,000-$200,000, plus bonus and healthcare!
- Work within a small tight-knit development team!
- Work hands-on with cutting edge technology to develop an investment platform!
This rapidly growing trading firm located in Boston is looking for a candidate with strong C multithreading experience who is able to work efficiently through complex concurrent problems. The ideal candidate will have a background in software development. The same firm will also consider strong Python Developers.
The role involves:
- Using C to optimize software performance
- Working hands on with C to solve concurrent problems
- Collaborating with fellow engineers to solve complex issues
Experience needed:
- Strong experience using C multithreading
- Superior quantitative skills
- Full-stack development experience
This Boston based position is searching for candidates with superior problem-solving skills, and experience developing cutting-edge software solutions!
Please submit your resume as soon as possible, because the process is moving quickly!