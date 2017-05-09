Director /Vice President Front Office|Credit Quant



A Tier I investment Bank in NYC is seeking an experienced quant to build out the robustness of their credit quant team. You will have the opportunity to work alongside the ED of the group and work within a growing and dynamic team. This role is most suited for individuals who are looking to pursue a role within the front office and work within multiple business lines including the credit trading desk.



Job responsibilities would be:



Focus on developing new models as well as improve upon existing models

Primary Credit quant for flow products-product coverage: Bond/CDS/Index/Index Option

Business coverage: high grade, high yield, distressed, emerging market, bank loan

Desk Strategy and support

Support global credit cleared CDS/index pricing, risk management

Clear CDS/index pricing and make sure it is consistent with CSA aware discounting framework and consistent with internal pricing



The ideal candidate should possess:



8 years of work experience working as a quantitative Analyst or quant risk analyst

PhD in Finance or Econometrics

Strong programming knowledge of one or more of the following languages: Python, Java, KDB/Q, C

Good communication skills



