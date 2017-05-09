I am currently recruiting for an EM Credit Trader and the ideal candidate will have a strong background making markets with LATAM corporate/sovereign bonds. Experience from a sell side market making desk and a background with trading flow will be extremely beneficial as well. Actual market making experience is not required but a background on a trading desk is mandatory.



My client is a Top Investment Bank and is looking for someone with a minimum of 4 - 7 years of experience. This position will provide you an opportunity to work within the FIC trading desks of one of the strongest players in the industry and provide a great opportunity to further your understanding of the EM Credit space. They truly hire some of the most qualified traders on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure providing a great work environment.



Only Apply if…



You have roughly 4 years of trading experience on an EM Credit desk.

You have a strong background working with LATAM Corporate bond products.

You have a strong work ethic, willingness to learn and drive to become a trader.

You work well in a collaborative environment.