EM Credit Trader - Top Investment Bank

Location United States,

Remuneration $150000 - $250000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 09th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Dylan Pany (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

I am currently recruiting for an EM Credit Trader and the ideal candidate will have a strong background making markets with LATAM corporate/sovereign bonds. Experience from a sell side market making desk and a background with trading flow will be extremely beneficial as well. Actual market making experience is not required but a background on a trading desk is mandatory.

My client is a Top Investment Bank and is looking for someone with a minimum of 4 - 7 years of experience. This position will provide you an opportunity to work within the FIC trading desks of one of the strongest players in the industry and provide a great opportunity to further your understanding of the EM Credit space. They truly hire some of the most qualified traders on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure providing a great work environment.

Only Apply if…

  • You have roughly 4 years of trading experience on an EM Credit desk.
  • You have a strong background working with LATAM Corporate bond products.
  • You have a strong work ethic, willingness to learn and drive to become a trader.
  • You work well in a collaborative environment.

