IT Support Manager

Location United States,

Remuneration $140000 - $165000 per annum, Benefits: +BONUS +BENEFITS

Employment type perm

Updated 09th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Victoria Hurley (Bos)

Phone +1 617 322 0144

IT Support Manager - Industry Leading, SaaS Company! - Boston

- $140,000 - $165,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Manage & develop specialist teams!
- Fast-paced, autonomous environment!


This industry leading Software as a Service organization are looking for their IT Support Manager to lead teams, act as the main point of contact for key clients & support mission critical enterprise applications in a fast paced environment.

The role involves:

- Managing, leading & building multiple teams
- Providing high end, technical support to key SaaS customers
- Managing and supporting mission critical software applications

Skills needed:

- Strong SQL Server experience
- A background working for a SaaS company
- High end, Level 1 & 2 support
- Team leading

This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, rapid-growth environment where you will lead teams through multiple, business critical projects; where your work will be truly recognized & rewarded!

Please send your latest resume ASAP.


