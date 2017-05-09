IT Support Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $140000 - $165000 per annum, Benefits: +BONUS +BENEFITS
Employment type perm
Updated 09th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victoria Hurley (Bos)
Phone +1 617 322 0144
Email
IT Support Manager - Industry Leading, SaaS Company! -
Boston
- $140,000 - $165,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Manage & develop specialist teams!
- Fast-paced, autonomous environment!
This industry leading Software as a Service organization are looking for their IT Support Manager to lead teams, act as the main point of contact for key clients & support mission critical enterprise applications in a fast paced environment.
The role involves:
- Managing, leading & building multiple teams
- Providing high end, technical support to key SaaS customers
- Managing and supporting mission critical software applications
Skills needed:
- Strong SQL Server experience
- A background working for a SaaS company
- High end, Level 1 & 2 support
- Team leading
This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, rapid-growth environment where you will lead teams through multiple, business critical projects; where your work will be truly recognized & rewarded!
