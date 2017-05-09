Java Web Developer - Tier 1 Investment Bank



Salary: $110,000-140,000 Benefits



My client is one of the top Investment Banks in the United States, looking for a motivated Full-Stack/Front end experienced developer with a strong technical background to join their Sales and Risk Management team. This opportunity is based in New York City, New York, and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. You will be working with the top developers in the world to develop, grow, and maintain the system's features of their state-of-the-art market platform. If you are a self-motivated developer who likes to research, learn and apply their super strong web-orientated full-stack skill set, as well as work with Java middle tier, this role may be for you!



We'll trust you to:



Be an expert in modern technology stack (AngularJS, NodeJS, HTML5, CSS, etc).

Have experience with working in Java background.

A BA/BS in Computer Science or a related Science/Engineering field.

Have experience building web applications using modern UI frameworks.

A strong understanding of the end to end life cycle in financial products a plus!

Excellent analytical/problem-solving skills.

Familiarity working in financial systems is a plus.

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gercr@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk