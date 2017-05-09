Senior Implementation Consultant- Leading FinTech organization! Boston



- $140,000 - $170,000 Bonus Benefits!

- Opportunity to travel throughout North America!

- You will work directly with clients meeting their business needs!



This specialist finance organization is looking for a driven Senior Implementation Consultant who can implement their latest FinTech products which are used globally.



The role involves:

- Integrating their product into complex systems

- Consulting with clients to meet their business needs

- C# programming



Experience needed:

- Experience working with clients

- Proven .Net experience

- SQL or Oracle database experience

- A Computer Science or other related degree



If you are looking to work for a stable, well-renowned organization in a role where you will

Enjoy complete autonomy and implement your own strategy & ideas; send your resume to

Rachel Draper at Selby Jennings!



