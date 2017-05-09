This global financial services company are looking for a
Quantitative Developer to join their specialist Quants
Development team; working closely with Portfolio Managers,
Researchers & Analysts.
The role involves:
- Algorithm development for models
- Designing and coding quantitative tools in Python, Matlab or R
- Programming support for portfolio model implementation
- Testing & debugging
Skills needed:
- 2 years (minimum) experience with Python OR Matlab OR R
- Ideally, you would hold a Masters in a quantitative field
This client offers you the opportunity to work with true experts
in their field on a variety of
exciting and varied projects with guaranteed career progression
opportunities!
Please send your latest resume ASAP.