Quantitative Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $130000 - $140000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits

Employment type perm

Updated 09th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Austin Brodsky (Bos)

Phone +1 617 322 0144

Email click here

This global financial services company are looking for a Quantitative Developer to join their specialist Quants Development team; working closely with Portfolio Managers, Researchers & Analysts.

The role involves:

- Algorithm development for models

- Designing and coding quantitative tools in Python, Matlab or R

- Programming support for portfolio model implementation

- Testing & debugging

Skills needed:

- 2 years (minimum) experience with Python OR Matlab OR R

- Ideally, you would hold a Masters in a quantitative field

This client offers you the opportunity to work with true experts in their field on a variety of

exciting and varied projects with guaranteed career progression opportunities!

Please send your latest resume ASAP.

