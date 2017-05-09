Senior C#/C Developer
Senior C#/C Developer - Leading financial services firm-
Boston!
- $120,000-$150,000 bonus excellent benefits!
- Work in a well-educated specialist team environment!
- Fantastic career progression opportunities!
This leading financial institution are looking for their Senior C#/C Developer to be part of their
Specialist Development Group to dive into the depths of financial systems programming.
Responsibilities:
- Design & implement advanced, distributed real-time systems using C# & C
- Lead new development initiatives in collaboration with multiple managers & teams
- Create a simulation investment system which will be implemented
Experience desired:
- Proven experience in C# & C
- The ability to look at mathematical formulas & algorithms and transform them into code
- Knowledge of memory hierarchy
- A passion for Math & Computer Science!
This opportunity would suit an individual who is obsessed with attention to detail and who wants to
Work at a breakneck speed in a highly cutting edge environment!
Please send your resume and I will call you with more detailed information regarding the company and the opportunity.