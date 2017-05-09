Senior Database Support Engineer - Leading financial services firm- Boston!



- $80,000-$95,000 bonus excellent benefits!

- Work in a well-educated specialist team environment!

- Fantastic career progression opportunities!



This leading startup based outside of Boston is looking for their next Database Support Specialist to join their team and fix complex problems working directly with customers. You will be the voice of the company.



Responsibilities:



- Dealing with complex technology with a variety of use cases

- Contribute to ongoing continuous improvement

- Work with the development team fixing the bugs



Experience desired:



- Software development skills

- Customer facing support engineering skills

- Articulate, Independent, Reliable

- Java, C , Python, and SQL

This opportunity would suit an individual who is obsessed with attention to detail and who wants to

Work at a breakneck speed in a highly cutting edge environment!



Please send your resume and I will call you with more detailed information regarding the company and the opportunity.