DevOps Engineer
Job Description
My client is looking for a Senior (7 yrs) DevOps Engineer to work on their Code Migration and Automated Environment Project. This candidate they are looking for will work with Development and QA Engineers to dismantle a monolithic application suite stored in Team Foundation Server into individual, componentized applications managed via Continuous Integration platform utilizing Bitbucket, TeamCity, Octopus Deploy and various plugins and custom scripts. Then, this candidate will work with the IT Operations team to build automated development and test environment provisioning processes.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collaborate with software and operations engineers to ensure SDLC processes are clearly identified, documented, and ultimately automated through tooling and development activities
- Write reusable tools, utilities, and scripts to simplify or automate day-to-day tasks
- Evaluate, design, configure and maintain current and future automation tools for continuous integration and continuous delivery
- Assist in troubleshooting system and software issues in all environments
Skills and Requirements
- Programming experience in PowerShell, .NET, Python, or secondarily in other languages
- Shell scripting on Windows or Linux
- Experience with continuous integration tools such as TeamCity, Bamboo, Jenkins or Team Foundation Server
- Exposure to infrastructure automation/configuration management using Chef, Puppet, Terraform, Ansible, or similar tooling
- Preferred exposure to VMware virtualization
- Strong work ethic, attention to detail, and drive to be successful; ability to work independently with minimal supervision or assistance
- Effective documentation and demonstration skills
- Good interpersonal skills - ability to collaborate with a variety of skill sets and teams
- Preferred B.S. in computer science, information systems, mathematics or other related technical discipline
If interested in the role, apply now. My client wants to get the
right candidate started ASAP so this opportunity won't be
available to market long!