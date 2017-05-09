Quantitative Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $140000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 09th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Quantitative Developer- Leading FinTech Firm! Boston
- $140,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Be part of a cutting-edge proprietary software initiative!
- Structured career path!
This revolutionary FinTech organization is looking for a Quantitative Developer with strong object-oriented design experience using Python. This individual will be working to develop the firm's new proprietary technology from scratch.
The role involves;
- Developing cutting-edge software in Python.
- Working within a tight-knit group of accomplished developers.
- Working in a fast-paced, Agile environment
Skills/ experience needed:
- Proven Python development experience
- Knowledge of data analysis techniques
- A Computer Science or financial engineering degree
This is a fantastic opportunity to join a rapidly growing FinTech firm here in Boston, which provides tremendous career potential.
If interested then please apply now as the process is moving quickly.