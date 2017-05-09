Principal Java Developer
Principal Java Developer - Leading FinTech firm! Boston
- $170,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Lead the development of cutting-edge FinTech projects!
- Structured career path!
This leading asset manager is looking for a Principal Java Developer to lead the development of a cutting-edge application for portfolio management.
The role involves;
- Core Java software development
- Multithreading
- Multi-tier application development
- Working in a fast-paced, Agile environment
Skills/ experience needed:
- Proven Java development experience
- Multithreading experience using Java
- Strong database skills
- A Computer Science or financial engineering degree
This is a fantastic opportunity to join a leading finance firm here in Boston!