Senior Implementation Consultant- Leading FinTech organization! Boston



- $160,000 - $170,000 Bonus Benefits!

- Work directly with clients to meet their business needs!

- Opportunity to travel throughout North America!



This specialist finance organization are looking for a Senior Implementation Consultant to implement and integrate their cutting-edge FinTech products that are used by global banks, hedge funds, and asset managers.



The role involves;



- Consulting with clients to meet their business needs

- Strong hands-on Java experience

- Integrating this FinTech product into complex systems

- Working in a fast paced, Agile environment



Skills/ experience needed;



- Experience interfacing with clients

- Proven Core Java development experience

- Strong knowledge of databases

- A Computer Science or other Quantitative degree



This is a fantastic opportunity to become part of a cutting-edge FinTech organization, please apply now as the process is moving quickly!





