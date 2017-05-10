Principal Technical Consultant
Senior Implementation Consultant- Leading
FinTech organization! Boston
- $160,000 - $170,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Work directly with clients to meet their business needs!
- Opportunity to travel throughout North America!
This specialist finance organization are looking for a Senior Implementation Consultant to implement and integrate their cutting-edge FinTech products that are used by global banks, hedge funds, and asset managers.
The role involves;
- Consulting with clients to meet their business needs
- Strong hands-on Java experience
- Integrating this FinTech product into complex systems
- Working in a fast paced, Agile environment
Skills/ experience needed;
- Experience interfacing with clients
- Proven Core Java development experience
- Strong knowledge of databases
- A Computer Science or other Quantitative degree
This is a fantastic opportunity to become part of a cutting-edge FinTech organization, please apply now as the process is moving quickly!