VP IT Audit Manager (Tier One Investment Bank)
Location United States,
Remuneration $130,000 - $170,000
Employment type perm
Updated 10th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Tony Hanna (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A Tier One Investment Bank (over $2 trillion AUM) is seeking a VP
IT Audit Manager that will focus on technology within their
Trading Division. The Technology Audit Team is responsible for a
variety of audits that cover applications, infrastructure, and
security across the firm's Trading technology platform. This is
an expansion hire for the team and as this firm has seen
astounding success the past few years, they have plans to
fast-track this position into a management role shortly after
onboarding.
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with business and technology audit colleagues to ensure that key risks are identified and assessed in the program of audit coverage.
- Strategize with senior management to solve key issues regarding technology within the firm
- Assist in all aspects of audits including risk assessments, audit planning, audit testing, control evaluation, report drafting and follow up and verification of issue closure.
- Partner with colleagues, stakeholders and control community members to evaluate, test and report on the adequacy and effectiveness of management controls with appropriate recommendations for improvement.
Qualifications:
- 5 to 8 years of relevant experience within Technology audit
- Ability to quickly build strong partnerships amongst technology and business Audit teams and internal stakeholders
- Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and/or Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) designation considered an advantage
- Solid understanding of internal control concepts with the ability to evaluate and determine the adequacy of controls by considering business and technology risks in an integrated manner.