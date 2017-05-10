Derivatives Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $130000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 10th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Derivatives Trader - Downtown Chicago
A leading electronic market-making firm is looking to add an experienced derivatives trader to its US headquarters here in Chicago. Ideal applicants will have 2-5 years of experience working on a market making team in the cash equity or options product space. This is a great opportunity for a candidate that is looking to make a step forwards in their career and work in a team environment. Candidates from proprietary trading firms, buy-side institution, and investment banks will all be considered for this position.
Requirements:
- 2-5 years of relevant trading experience
- Bachelor's degree in a mathematical or quantitative field of study
- Experience in options or cash equity market making
- Ability to work as a member of a collaborative team is a must
- At least basic experience working with a scripting language