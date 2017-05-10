Derivatives Trader - Downtown Chicago



A leading electronic market-making firm is looking to add an experienced derivatives trader to its US headquarters here in Chicago. Ideal applicants will have 2-5 years of experience working on a market making team in the cash equity or options product space. This is a great opportunity for a candidate that is looking to make a step forwards in their career and work in a team environment. Candidates from proprietary trading firms, buy-side institution, and investment banks will all be considered for this position.



Requirements:



2-5 years of relevant trading experience

Bachelor's degree in a mathematical or quantitative field of study

Experience in options or cash equity market making

Ability to work as a member of a collaborative team is a must

At least basic experience working with a scripting language