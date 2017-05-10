One of the leading financial brokers in London are looking to add an entry level quantitative researcher to their team who will be able to perform transactional cost analysis (TCA) and then present this to clients. They are therefore looking for someone who has done a Masters in a quantitative subject who is looking to get into the industry in a technical but client facing role. They can consider up to three years experience. This is the opportunity to work with a leading firm with experts in this space and to utilise your technical understanding to perform research but also present this to a strong client base. You will have the chance to work with leading people in the field and have the chance to grow your career and really develop your quantitative skills and client facing ability.



Responsibilities



Analyse and interpret execution performance using post-trade tools

Present findings of analysis and conclusions to different client groups within Redburn

Build relationships and liaise with market counterparties, internal business analysts and suppliers to troubleshoot issues and enhance existing execution tools

Develop an in-depth understanding of market structure

Understand the impact of regulation on the execution process

Best Execution analysis

In order to apply you must have:-



Quantitative academic background - Masters- (computer science/engineering physics/maths/ etc,)

Proficient in SQL or Matlab

Strong Client facing capability

Good communication skills

Data science/analytical skill-set with experience exploring large data sets

The following would also be desirable:



Knowledge of execution strategies and trade analytics

Experience using post-trade TCA tools

Experience handling many concurrent projects in a timely fashion

The ideal candidate will come from a top school and have financial experience but also be a team player and like to communicate ideas to people. This is the opportunity to start your career in a top team in London and to really develop your quantitative skills. If you are want a technical but client facing role then apply now as this role will be filled soon. There is an excellent salary and bonus package on offer for this role. Interviews occurring NOW so you must apply NOW.



