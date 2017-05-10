Entry Level Execution Analyst - London
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration 67898
Employment type perm
Updated 10th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Augusta Aiken
Phone 0207 019 4100
Email click here
One of the leading financial brokers in London are looking to add
an entry level quantitative researcher to their team who will be
able to perform transactional cost analysis (TCA) and then
present this to clients. They are therefore looking for someone
who has done a Masters in a quantitative subject who is looking
to get into the industry in a technical but client facing role.
They can consider up to three years experience. This is the
opportunity to work with a leading firm with experts in this
space and to utilise your technical understanding to perform
research but also present this to a strong client base. You will
have the chance to work with leading people in the field and have
the chance to grow your career and really develop your
quantitative skills and client facing ability.
Responsibilities
- Analyse and interpret execution performance using post-trade tools
- Present findings of analysis and conclusions to different client groups within Redburn
- Build relationships and liaise with market counterparties, internal business analysts and suppliers to troubleshoot issues and enhance existing execution tools
- Develop an in-depth understanding of market structure
- Understand the impact of regulation on the execution process
- Best Execution analysis
In order to apply you must have:-
- Quantitative academic background - Masters- (computer science/engineering physics/maths/ etc,)
- Proficient in SQL or Matlab
- Strong Client facing capability
- Good communication skills
- Data science/analytical skill-set with experience exploring large data sets
The following would also be desirable:
- Knowledge of execution strategies and trade analytics
- Experience using post-trade TCA tools
- Experience handling many concurrent projects in a timely fashion
The ideal candidate will come from a top school and have
financial experience but also be a team player and like to
communicate ideas to people. This is the opportunity to start
your career in a top team in London and to really develop your
quantitative skills. If you are want a technical but client
facing role then apply now as this role will be filled soon.
There is an excellent salary and bonus package on offer for this
role. Interviews occurring NOW so you must apply NOW.
Application:-
Please apply directly with a CV in WORD FORMAT to apply.a33ho1gesoi@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com
Please note:- we do not accept linked in profiles as a form of submission.