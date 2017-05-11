A Tier One Investment Bank is undertaking a multiple hire campaign to expand their Credit Risk Audit team. They are hiring at the VP and Director level and have three openings total. These are all expansion hires which are driven by the bank's significant growth of their corporate banking and commercial lending platform. These positions will have unique access to senior management and will be joining an organization that prides itself on internal growth and strong work-life balance.



Responsibilities:



- Manage audits for the firm across the following areas: leveraged lending, corporate banking, wholesale lending, and other related fields



- Test the firm's internal controls and risk management frameworks for loan origination, underwriting, monitoring, and more



- Manage the planning of audit objectives and scope with a focus on identifying key-risk areas



- Interact with senior management to create solutions to any gaps or internal risks



- Interact with internal and external stakeholders in a problem-solving capacity to



Qualifications:



- Must have prior experience with both audit and credit; specifically within banking



- 6 years of experience for VP level; 10 years of experience for Director level



- CPA or CIA are a plus



- Strong work ethic and effective communication skills