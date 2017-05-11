Strategic Account Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $130 - $170 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 11th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Strategic Account Manager for a leading solution vendor
in San Fransisco. Looking for someone that can be involved in
strategic relationship management, solution selling, and client
management.
Responsibilities:
- Will work with product, client management, and delivery teams to ensure the client's value.
- Meet with existing clients, be able to create existing client relationships
- Retain existing revue associated with the book of business
- Identify opportunities to increase revenue through sales of additional products
- Negotiate and lose incremental sales deals
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree from a leading university in business management, economics, and finance
- Technical degree in EE or MBA in finance is desirable
- Strategic account management is a must, ideally in buy side- solutions selling
- Must have experience in finance industry
- Experience selling hosted/ASP/SaaS Solutions preferred
- Has to have proven success in strategic account management, large strategic enterprise wide solutions
