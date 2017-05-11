Seeking a Strategic Account Manager for a leading solution vendor in San Fransisco. Looking for someone that can be involved in strategic relationship management, solution selling, and client management.



Responsibilities:



Will work with product, client management, and delivery teams to ensure the client's value.

Meet with existing clients, be able to create existing client relationships

Retain existing revue associated with the book of business

Identify opportunities to increase revenue through sales of additional products

Negotiate and lose incremental sales deals

Requirements:



Bachelor's degree from a leading university in business management, economics, and finance

Technical degree in EE or MBA in finance is desirable

Strategic account management is a must, ideally in buy side- solutions selling

Must have experience in finance industry

Experience selling hosted/ASP/SaaS Solutions preferred

Has to have proven success in strategic account management, large strategic enterprise wide solutions

This positions is moving quickly, so please apply in below directly!



