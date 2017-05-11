The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Strategic Account Manager

Location United States,

Remuneration $130 - $170 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 11th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Strategic Account Manager for a leading solution vendor in San Fransisco. Looking for someone that can be involved in strategic relationship management, solution selling, and client management.

Responsibilities:

  • Will work with product, client management, and delivery teams to ensure the client's value.
  • Meet with existing clients, be able to create existing client relationships
  • Retain existing revue associated with the book of business
  • Identify opportunities to increase revenue through sales of additional products
  • Negotiate and lose incremental sales deals

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's degree from a leading university in business management, economics, and finance
  • Technical degree in EE or MBA in finance is desirable
  • Strategic account management is a must, ideally in buy side- solutions selling
  • Must have experience in finance industry
  • Experience selling hosted/ASP/SaaS Solutions preferred
  • Has to have proven success in strategic account management, large strategic enterprise wide solutions

This positions is moving quickly, so please apply in below directly!

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader