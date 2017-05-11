Payment Sales Executive
Location United States,
Remuneration $80 - $140 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 11th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Payment Sales Executive for a software solutions vendor
that focuses on banking, markets, investment management, and
risk. You would be launching a new product in North America so
the possibilities are unlimited. Looking for someone that has the
experience in lead generation, business development,
presentations, and sales execution.
Responsibilities:
- Be able to present and sell a new product in front of high level clients
- Develop new business and execute sales
- Lead generation, hunting for new business
- Sell/market this newly launched product
Requirements:
- Strong knowledge of the payments industry
- Excellent presentational skills
- Understanding of payment systems in both North America and International Markets.
- New business sales experience
- Experience of selling payment systems
- Experience of sales to corporate treasuries
- Experience of sales to asset/fund managers
- Exposure to corporate treasury activities
- Exposure to fund/asset management FX middle/back office
- Exposure to banking middle/back office/payments operations
- Good knowledge of financial markets
- Ability to travel domestically and internationally.