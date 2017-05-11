The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Payment Sales Executive

Location United States,

Remuneration $80 - $140 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 11th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Payment Sales Executive for a software solutions vendor that focuses on banking, markets, investment management, and risk. You would be launching a new product in North America so the possibilities are unlimited. Looking for someone that has the experience in lead generation, business development, presentations, and sales execution.

Responsibilities:

  • Be able to present and sell a new product in front of high level clients
  • Develop new business and execute sales
  • Lead generation, hunting for new business
  • Sell/market this newly launched product

Requirements:

  • Strong knowledge of the payments industry
  • Excellent presentational skills
  • Understanding of payment systems in both North America and International Markets.
  • New business sales experience
  • Experience of selling payment systems
  • Experience of sales to corporate treasuries
  • Experience of sales to asset/fund managers
  • Exposure to corporate treasury activities
  • Exposure to fund/asset management FX middle/back office
  • Exposure to banking middle/back office/payments operations
  • Good knowledge of financial markets
  • Ability to travel domestically and internationally.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader