Director of Sales - Ecommerce/FX

Location United States,

Remuneration $130 - $180 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 11th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Director of Sales for a leading financial technology firm in San Fransico in the payment/ecommerce space. You will be responsible for the strategic planning of the sales agenda for the year. This is an exiciting opportunity to work for one of the leading fin-tech companies out there being in an immediate client/strategic role.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage existing client relationships with C level clients
  • Qualify and prospect new busines, complete the whole sales cycle from start to finish
  • Develop sales strategy
  • Analyzing trends and results
  • Maintain the sales volume

Requirements:

  • 7 plus years in sales experience
  • Strong track record of being in a director of sales role previously
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Ability to wear multiple hats
  • Bachelors required, MBA or Masters preferred
  • Ability to build strong relationships with C level clients

This role is moving quickly, so please send in your resume below!

