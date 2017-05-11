Director of Sales - Ecommerce/FX
Location United States,
Remuneration $130 - $180 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 11th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Director of Sales for a leading financial technology
firm in San Fransico in the payment/ecommerce space. You will be
responsible for the strategic planning of the sales agenda for
the year. This is an exiciting opportunity to work for one of the
leading fin-tech companies out there being in an immediate
client/strategic role.
Responsibilities:
- Manage existing client relationships with C level clients
- Qualify and prospect new busines, complete the whole sales cycle from start to finish
- Develop sales strategy
- Analyzing trends and results
- Maintain the sales volume
Requirements:
- 7 plus years in sales experience
- Strong track record of being in a director of sales role previously
- Strong analytical skills
- Ability to wear multiple hats
- Bachelors required, MBA or Masters preferred
- Ability to build strong relationships with C level clients
This role is moving quickly, so please send in your resume below!