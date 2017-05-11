Seeking a Director of Sales for a leading financial technology firm in San Fransico in the payment/ecommerce space. You will be responsible for the strategic planning of the sales agenda for the year. This is an exiciting opportunity to work for one of the leading fin-tech companies out there being in an immediate client/strategic role.



Responsibilities:



Manage existing client relationships with C level clients

Qualify and prospect new busines, complete the whole sales cycle from start to finish

Develop sales strategy

Analyzing trends and results

Maintain the sales volume

Requirements:



7 plus years in sales experience

Strong track record of being in a director of sales role previously

Strong analytical skills

Ability to wear multiple hats

Bachelors required, MBA or Masters preferred

Ability to build strong relationships with C level clients

This role is moving quickly, so please send in your resume below!