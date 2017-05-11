Seeking a Sales Engineer with a focus on buy-side asset management risk platform. The candidate should have quantitative skills in market risk reporting and risk decomposition. The company provides digital solutions for performance, attribution, market risk, portfolio, construction, GIPS, composites management and reporting.



Responsibilities:



Meet annual targets and coordinate sales opportunities.

75 % execute new sales opportunities via RFP and product demonstrations.

25 % Routine maintenance and documentation of components of the demonstration and sales process.

Understand the market risk concepts, including innovations in the quantitative space

Develop product management and marketing on the product.

Provide expertise and multi - media content in support of the sales team with PowerPoint's, papers, and video recordings.

Requirements:



5 years working in systems or business analysis and system design within Analytics and Risk Management or financial services

Self starter mentality

Written and spoken English, French is a plus

Strong customer service, understand customer needs and build effective relationships.

50 % of travel required

provider of digital solutions for performance, attribution, market risk, portfolio construction, GIPS composites management and reporting