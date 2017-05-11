Quant Developer | $10BN AUM Asset Manager
Our client a top tier asset manager in NY which currently manages $10BN has just gotten approvals to build out a green field Python library. This initiative will be led by the firms CTO (a well-known technologist) as well as 1 Director, however, in order to execute the build out efficiently, the CTO and Director need additional support by adding 2 hands on Junior VP Quant Developers to the nimble.
If you have a Masters and an Undergrad in Computer Science and have applied experience supporting a sell side/buy side Python library buildout and have financial mathematics knowledge please apply below.
Salary Range: $250,000-$300,000 total comp
Candidates should possess:
- 3 years of relevant work experience as a Python Developer
- M.A. and an Undergrad degree in Computer Science/ Electrical Engineering
- Strong programming skills (Python, C )
- Strong quantitative background and problem-solving skills
- strong written/verbal communication skills
