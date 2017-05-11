Quantitative Analyst - VP - Exposure Analytics
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 11th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Quantitative Analyst - VP - Counterparty Credit Risk
A top tier bank is looking to add a senior level quantitative risk modeler to their counterparty risk analytics team. This is a growth hire and for the successful candidate will offer the opportunity to manage model research projects immediately. This group interacts with multiple other areas of the business and is full of some of the industry's top quants.
Quantitative Analyst main responsibilities include:
- Developing calibration methodologies
- Developing and testing risk models
- SME on Market risk or Counterparty Credit Risk
- Working with multiple areas of the business to implement the models
- Work along side the model validators
- Interact with regulators
Required Qualifications:
- 3 years of experience in quantitative risk modeling
- Ph.D. in a Mathematical, Quantitative or STEM based subject
- Excellent time series/regression knowledge
- The ability to communicate in Lehman's and interact with the commercial side of the business
- Extensive derivatives experience
- Strong programming skills specifically in C
- Hands on experience with quantitative risk measures (VAR, IMM, PFE, EPE)