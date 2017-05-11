Quantitative Analyst - VP - Counterparty Credit Risk



A top tier bank is looking to add a senior level quantitative risk modeler to their counterparty risk analytics team. This is a growth hire and for the successful candidate will offer the opportunity to manage model research projects immediately. This group interacts with multiple other areas of the business and is full of some of the industry's top quants.



Quantitative Analyst main responsibilities include:



Developing calibration methodologies

Developing and testing risk models

SME on Market risk or Counterparty Credit Risk

Working with multiple areas of the business to implement the models

Work along side the model validators

Interact with regulators



Required Qualifications:

