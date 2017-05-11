Database Specialist
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $170000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 11th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Rachel Draper (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Database Specialist - Innovative, Software Leader! -
Boston
-$150,000 - $160,000 Bonus Stock Options!
-Define the strategy for a truly unique product!
-Guaranteed autonomy and career advancement!
My client, a leader in next-generation technology, are currently looking for their Database subject matter expert,
Principal Consultant; you would have an excellent understanding of database technologies whilst managing client requirements & expectations and facilitating efficient project delivery, database implementations within required timelines.
This varied role involves:
-'Hands on' implementation and deployment of database solutions
-Architectural Database design
-Working directly with key clients to provide technical, consultative solutions; both onsite & remote
-Full project lifecycle management
Experience needed:
-An excellent understanding of database technologies (Oracle/ SQL/ MySQL/Progress OpenEdge)
-A background working with distributed systems is highly desirable
-You may have a combination of experience working as a Database Architect, Database Developer, DBA
-OLTP experience is very desirable!
-Strong client facing skills
This is an exciting opportunity for somebody with a varied background in client facing, consulting roles, technical DB architecture,
Database development & administration; to enjoy the freedom of working remotely and providing major clients with your expert database
Knowledge in a role that gives you the chance to influence rather than just implement!
Please send me your latest resume and I will call you with more information.
