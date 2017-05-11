Database Specialist - Innovative, Software Leader! - Boston







Database Specialist - Innovative, Software Leader! - Boston

- $150,000 - $160,000 Bonus Stock Options!- Define the strategy for a truly unique product!- Guaranteed autonomy and career advancement!

My client, a leader in next generation technology, are currently looking for their Database subject matter expert, Principal Consultant; you would have an excellent understanding of database technologies whilst managing client requirements & expectations and facilitating efficient project delivery, database implementations within required timelines.

This varied role involves:

- 'Hands on' implementation and deployment of database solutions- Architectural Database design- Working directly with key clients to provide technical, consultative solutions; both onsite & remote - Full project lifecycle management

Experience needed:

- An excellent understanding of database technologies (Oracle/ SQL/ MySQL/Progress OpenEdge) - A background working with distributed systems is highly desirable - You may have a combination of experience working as a Database Architect, Database Developer, DBA- OLTP experience is very desirable! - Strong client facing skills

This is an exciting opportunity for somebody with a varied background in client facing, consulting roles, technical DB architecture,Database development & administration; to enjoy the freedom of working remotely and providing major clients with your expert database Knowledge in a role that gives you the chance to influence rather than just implement!



