Quantitative Developer- Leading FinTech Firm! Boston



- $140,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits!

- Be part of a cutting-edge proprietary software initiative!

- Structured career path!



This revolutionary FinTech organization is looking for a Quantitative Developer with strong object-oriented design experience using Python. This individual will be working to develop the firm's new proprietary technology from scratch.



The role involves;

- Developing cutting-edge software in Python.

- Working within a tight-knit group of accomplished developers.

- Working in a fast-paced, Agile environment



Skills/ experience needed:

- Proven Python development experience

- Knowledge of data analysis techniques

- A Computer Science or financial engineering degree





This is a fantastic opportunity to join a rapidly growing FinTech firm here in Boston, which provides tremendous career potential.



If interested then please apply now as the process is moving quickly.





