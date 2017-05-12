Front Office Credit Quant - Associate/VP - Investment Bank



A client of ours is looking for a talented individual to join their growing Fixed Income trading team working with a top tier investment bank in New York City.



The team is looking to add quantitative developers and strategists to help the build out of new, dynamic models that will directly support the trading desk. The team is full of MS & PhD level strategists and analyst's coming from diverse backgrounds in software engineering and quantitative analytics, with an aim in mind of building the most robust derivative pricing library and analytics for a growing investment bank.



Responsibilities will include:



- New model development

- Credit and derivative pricing

- Fixed income research and strategy analysis

- Market microstructure research across liquidity, volume, etc

- Data analysis using KDB/Q and various database software tools



This is an excellent position for anyone who is looking at taking the next step in their quantitative finance career. You will be part of a global quant team that has plenty of room for growth in the USA, and may be tasked with management responsibilities as soon as two/three years down the road.





