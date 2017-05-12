I am currently recruiting for an MBS Trader whom has a strong background working with specified pool products. The ideal candidate will have come from a similar role where they worked on a MBS trading desk and ideally have experience with specified pools as well. In addition, having a background of risk management, specified pool positioning, and trade idea generation in order to help provide pricing with client transactions will be greatly helpful as well. A background with securitized credit is not required but a background on a trading desk is mandatory.



My client is a top Global Investment Bank and is looking for someone with a minumum of 5 years of experience in the specified pool trading space. This is not a position where you are expected to manage but rather produce and generate P&L. This position offers you a great chance to take strides in your career and further your understanding of the fixed income trading space.



Only Apply If...



You have 5 years of relevant work experience.

You have extensive experience working within the securitized credit space.

You have extensive experience working with MBS Specified Pool products.

You have a strong attention to detail and can make quick decisions in a high stress environment.