Overnight Execution Trader - Chicago


Strong position-based trading firm is looking for an overnight trading assistant to join its natural gas trading group in downtown Chicago. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in mathematics, a passion for capital markets, and financial schools and/or experience. Ability to work Asian hours is required.


Requirements:

  • Bachelor'ss degree in finance, mathematics, finance, or a related field
  • Working proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
  • Experience working in a fast-paced environment
  • Flexible working hours
  • Experience working with a scripting language professionally or in schooling is preferred
  • Some experience working with equity securities is also preferred

Responsibilities:

  • Execute equity trades during Asia market hours
  • Preparation of P&L reports as well as exposure and risk reports daily
  • Assisting senior traders & researchers to devise new trading strategies
  • Monitor and reconcile trading positions consistently



