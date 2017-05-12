Overnight Algo Trader
Overnight Execution Trader - Chicago
Strong position-based trading firm is looking for an overnight trading assistant to join its natural gas trading group in downtown Chicago. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in mathematics, a passion for capital markets, and financial schools and/or experience. Ability to work Asian hours is required.
Requirements:
- Bachelor'ss degree in finance, mathematics, finance, or a related field
- Working proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
- Experience working in a fast-paced environment
- Flexible working hours
- Experience working with a scripting language professionally or in schooling is preferred
- Some experience working with equity securities is also preferred
Responsibilities:
- Execute equity trades during Asia market hours
- Preparation of P&L reports as well as exposure and risk reports daily
- Assisting senior traders & researchers to devise new trading strategies
- Monitor and reconcile trading positions consistently