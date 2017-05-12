Network Architect Director
Location United States,
Remuneration $170000 - $200000 per annum, Benefits: plus bonus and company benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 12th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Julia Zinberg (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Network Architect Director
Global Leading Asset Management Firm
New York, NY
$170,000 - $200,000 plus bonus and benefits
My client is a leading asset management firm with a global presence based in New York City. It owns and operates a trading and risk management platform with billions in AUM. Engineers and technologists develop new applications and keep the system running smoothly with the latest and greatest technologies. They are looking to bring on a Network Architect Director to create, maintain and optimize network infrastructure technology. This person will be a group leader and reference point for operational issues and troubleshooting.
Responsibilities
- Strong knowledge of and technical ability with IP routing/switching, firewall security, WAN optimization and load balancing
- Design and maintain network operation documentation
- Spearhead network technology enhancement and redesign projects to improve operational efficiency
- Troubleshoot operational and network issues
- Lead and mentor internal network technologists, both locally and globally
- Act as subject matter expert and communicate with employees regarding operational developments and bottlenecks
Requirements
- 10 years experience in financial services and/or related industries
- Strong knowledge of and technical ability with IP and Cisco routing/switching, Cisco firewall security, Riverbed, WAN optimization and load balancing, F5 and QoS
- Project management and leadership skills
- Experience with automation and configuration
- Ability to work in fast-paced environment with a positive attitude and good communication skills
The business is expanding rapidly so now is a great time to join. This is a unique opportunity for an engineer who wants to have an impact on one of the largest and most successful investment management platforms in the world. Top performers will be provided with excellent compensation. If interested please email apply.a33ho1gevbq@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.