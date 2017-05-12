Network Architect Director



Global Leading Asset Management Firm



New York, NY



$170,000 - $200,000 plus bonus and benefits



My client is a leading asset management firm with a global presence based in New York City. It owns and operates a trading and risk management platform with billions in AUM. Engineers and technologists develop new applications and keep the system running smoothly with the latest and greatest technologies. They are looking to bring on a Network Architect Director to create, maintain and optimize network infrastructure technology. This person will be a group leader and reference point for operational issues and troubleshooting.



Responsibilities



Strong knowledge of and technical ability with IP routing/switching, firewall security, WAN optimization and load balancing

Design and maintain network operation documentation

Spearhead network technology enhancement and redesign projects to improve operational efficiency

Troubleshoot operational and network issues

Lead and mentor internal network technologists, both locally and globally

Act as subject matter expert and communicate with employees regarding operational developments and bottlenecks

Requirements



10 years experience in financial services and/or related industries

Strong knowledge of and technical ability with IP and Cisco routing/switching, Cisco firewall security, Riverbed, WAN optimization and load balancing, F5 and QoS

Project management and leadership skills

Experience with automation and configuration

Ability to work in fast-paced environment with a positive attitude and good communication skills



The business is expanding rapidly so now is a great time to join. This is a unique opportunity for an engineer who wants to have an impact on one of the largest and most successful investment management platforms in the world. Top performers will be provided with excellent compensation. If interested please email apply.a33ho1gevbq@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.



















