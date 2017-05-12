A top alternative investment firm located in Connecticut is looking to expand its quantitative research team. They have been around since the early 90's and have been pioneers. Their next focus is to begin exploring the dark realm of unstructured and alternative data sources to predict market moves.



Responsibilities will include:



Alpha research focused on building systematic/quantitative signals in the futures space

Develop mid to short term futures quantitative trading strategies

Optimizing and back-testing strategies

Develop predictive models based on alternative data

Analyze fundamental factors to utilize in signal research



The ideal candidate should possess:



Ph.D. in a quantitative field such as mathematics, statistics, computer science, or program with signal analysis related research

3 years of experience in alpha research and signal analysis

Strong programming skills with statistical languages (Matlab, Python, or R)

Extensive knowledge of fundamental factors



Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure



