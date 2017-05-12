Quantitative Alpha Researcher | Futures
A top alternative investment firm located in Connecticut is
looking to expand its quantitative research team. They have been
around since the early 90's and have been pioneers. Their next
focus is to begin exploring the dark realm of unstructured and
alternative data sources to predict market moves.
Responsibilities will include:
- Alpha research focused on building systematic/quantitative signals in the futures space
- Develop mid to short term futures quantitative trading strategies
- Optimizing and back-testing strategies
- Develop predictive models based on alternative data
- Analyze fundamental factors to utilize in signal research
The ideal candidate should possess:
- Ph.D. in a quantitative field such as mathematics, statistics, computer science, or program with signal analysis related research
- 3 years of experience in alpha research and signal analysis
- Strong programming skills with statistical languages (Matlab, Python, or R)
- Extensive knowledge of fundamental factors
Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure