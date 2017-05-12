Quantitative Trader - High Frequency or Market Making



My client is a proprietary trading firm in New York that focused on high frequency and high frequency market making strategies across futures. They've been around since 2008 and are looking to expand. They're looking for quant traders with established track records or portable models. The ideal candidate will have a sharpe > 3.0 and a successful track record.





You will be allocated capital and given a percentage of PNL that can run as high as 60% for successful traders.



Requirements;



3-5 years of experience as a quantitative trader or researcher developing trading models

Strong research capabilities

Sharpe of 2 or higher

Exceptional programming skills in C , Python, etc.

Ability to work with a team

PHD in a computational or quantitative field