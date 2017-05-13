Senior Software Engineer -Java
Location United States,
Remuneration $68 - $99 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 13th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Senior Software Engineer -Java
A leading provider of software solutions for the insurance industry is looking for a senior software engineer in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Responsibilities:
- Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software using coding practices and methods.
- This role will work directly with customers, team lead and other developers.
- Software installation and implementation, upgrades, enhancements design and specifications, development, and delivery.
Requirements:
- 4-8 years of software development
- In-depth knowledge of Java programming
- SQL Server and understanding of OO software design
- Knowledge of application servers (JBoss, WebSphere)
- Experience in UI technologies: HTM 5, JQuery, Ajax, Angular JS preferred
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- MUST be a US Citizen or Green Card holder
Senior Application Architect
A well-known bank is looking a senior application architect to join their team in St. Louis, MO to participate in the full development life-cycle and design solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Develop technical designs that meet the functional and non-functional requirements to process and standard
- Produce, analysis, architecture, design, build, test and support artifacts appropriately to the project
- Develop and provide mentoring to less experienced technical staff
- Create unit and component integration test strategies with a focus on validation of proper function
Requirements:
- 4-6 years experience in a specialized area of technology design process OR
- 7-9 years of experience across technology disciplines
- Strong knowledge of .NET Framework 4.0, 4.5 ASP.NET, C# .NET
- Strong knowledge of .NET MVC 4 and 5
- Strong working experience with Visual Studio 2012/2013/2015
- Experience with TFS
- Experience with XML Schema and AJAX