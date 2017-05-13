The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior Software Engineer -Java

A leading provider of software solutions for the insurance industry is looking for a senior software engineer in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software using coding practices and methods.
  • This role will work directly with customers, team lead and other developers.
  • Software installation and implementation, upgrades, enhancements design and specifications, development, and delivery.

Requirements:

  • 4-8 years of software development
  • In-depth knowledge of Java programming
  • SQL Server and understanding of OO software design
  • Knowledge of application servers (JBoss, WebSphere)
  • Experience in UI technologies: HTM 5, JQuery, Ajax, Angular JS preferred
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • MUST be a US Citizen or Green Card holder

Senior Application Architect

A well-known bank is looking a senior application architect to join their team in St. Louis, MO to participate in the full development life-cycle and design solutions.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop technical designs that meet the functional and non-functional requirements to process and standard
  • Produce, analysis, architecture, design, build, test and support artifacts appropriately to the project
  • Develop and provide mentoring to less experienced technical staff
  • Create unit and component integration test strategies with a focus on validation of proper function

Requirements:

  • 4-6 years experience in a specialized area of technology design process OR
  • 7-9 years of experience across technology disciplines
  • Strong knowledge of .NET Framework 4.0, 4.5 ASP.NET, C# .NET
  • Strong knowledge of .NET MVC 4 and 5
  • Strong working experience with Visual Studio 2012/2013/2015
  • Experience with TFS
  • Experience with XML Schema and AJAX

