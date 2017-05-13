Senior Software Engineer -Java



A leading provider of software solutions for the insurance industry is looking for a senior software engineer in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Responsibilities:



Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software using coding practices and methods.

This role will work directly with customers, team lead and other developers.

Software installation and implementation, upgrades, enhancements design and specifications, development, and delivery.

Requirements:

4-8 years of software development

In-depth knowledge of Java programming

SQL Server and understanding of OO software design

Knowledge of application servers (JBoss, WebSphere)

Experience in UI technologies: HTM 5, JQuery, Ajax, Angular JS preferred

Strong verbal and written communication skills

MUST be a US Citizen or Green Card holder

Senior Application Architect



A well-known bank is looking a senior application architect to join their team in St. Louis, MO to participate in the full development life-cycle and design solutions.



Responsibilities:



Develop technical designs that meet the functional and non-functional requirements to process and standard

Produce, analysis, architecture, design, build, test and support artifacts appropriately to the project

Develop and provide mentoring to less experienced technical staff

Create unit and component integration test strategies with a focus on validation of proper function

Requirements: